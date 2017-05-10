IN THE PIPELINE: Final Trailer For ‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’ On The Way?

We got an extended look at Matt Reeves’ epic War For The Planet Of The Apes back at the end of March thanks to the second trailer launching at 20th Century Fox’s CinemaCon presentation. And now – no doubt in time for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant which begins its release rollout this weekend – a third, and likely final, trailer for the July release is on the way. The piece has been rated by Alberta Film Ratings, and we expect it to arrive online in the next week or so – Covenant opens in the U.S. on May 19.

As always, as soon as the trailer has been officially announced by the studio, we will be sure to update; as well as when the trailer’s placement with Covenant is confirmed – whichever’s sooner.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

Starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson and Judy Greer, War for the Planet of the Apes is released in the U.S. and UK July 14. See the full trailer from CinemaCon below:

