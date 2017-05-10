News

IN THE PIPELINE: Final ‘Despicable Me 3’ Trailer Arrives Soon

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Those hoping for another look at the return of Gru and the Minions can rest easy – a brand new, and likely final given the impending June release, trailer for Despicable Me 3 has been rated by Consumer Protection BC today. We expect it to arrive online in the coming weeks, and we will be sure to update as soon as more information comes in.

Screenshot at May 10 20-13-33.png

(h/t @jadecomf)

Balthazar Bratt, a child star from the 1980s, hatches a scheme for world domination.

Featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and South Park co-creator Trey Parker, Despicable Me 3 is released in the U.S. and UK on June 30, 2017. See the latest trailer below:

