Brad Pitt Heads To Afghanistan In New Trailer For Netflix’s ‘War Machine’

Just a couple of weeks before its release on Netflix, the streaming site have dropped a new trailer for David Michôd’s star-studded War Machine. Check out the new look below:

A pitch-black war story for our times, writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an absurdist look at a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on one of the most polarizing war figures of a generation: successful, charismatic four-star General Stanley McChrystal, who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

Starring Brad Pitt, Tilda Swinton and Sir Ben Kingsley, War Machine is released globally on Netflix’s site May 26.

