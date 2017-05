Without further ado – the wait is over. See the new U.S. red-band trailer for Seth Gordon’s Baywatch below:

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon as he butts heads with a brash new recruit. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra, Baywatch swims into cinemas May 24 in the U.S. and May 29 in the UK.

