Enter The World Of ‘Woodshock’ In First Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

A24 have released the trippy first trailer for Woodshock, marking the directorial debut of Kate and Laura Mulleavy. See the first look at the Rodarte designers’ visually stunning first film below:

Theresa is a haunted young woman spiraling in the wake of profound loss, torn between her fractured emotional state and the reality-altering effects of a potent cannabinoid drug.

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Pilou Asbaek and Joe Cole, Woodshock is released in the U.S. on September 15, with UK plans to be announced.

