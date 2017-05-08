‘Wonder Woman’ Shines In Epic Final Trailer

And here we are – the fourth and final trailer for Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman debuted overnight at MTV’s Movie & TV Awards, and without further ado, watch it below:

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Starring Gal Gadot as the titular Amazonian warrior, as well as Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright, Wonder Woman arrives in UK cinemas on June 1, followed by the U.S. on June 2.

