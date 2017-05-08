The Story Continues In Stunning New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer – Watch The Live Q&A + Debut

The story is far from over. Following a chilling announcement teaser last December, Warner Bros, Sony and IMAX debut the second trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated Blade Runner 2049 today. The premiere comes alongside a special Q&A session with Villeneuve, and stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Watch the live event – featuring the trailer following the Q&A session – below via the film’s official Facebook page.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Also starring Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto, Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas October 6, 2017.

