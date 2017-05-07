‘Wonder Woman’ Set To Debut Final Trailer At The MTV Movie & TV Awards Tonight

Since Gal Gadot’s announcement yesterday that she is bringing a ‘wonderful’ surprise to MTV’s Movie & TV Awards – airing tonight at 8pm ET/1am UK – we’ve been wondering exactly what sort of surprise it will be. While we’ve been expecting just an exclusive clip, it appears that it will be the fourth and likely final trailer for Patty Jenkins’s highly-anticipated film.

The official Warner Bros. YouTube channel have updated their dedicated Wonder Woman and trailer playlists overnight – adding a single, currently private, video. The fact that this video has showed up in both playlists all but confirms that a final trailer for Wonder Woman is indeed imminent, and that this trailer will indeed be the ‘surprise’ promised for the awards. This will be the second Wonder Woman trailer to debut during a TV broadcast awards show, the first being the third ‘Origin’ trailer at the Kids Choice Awards.

Warner Bros and MTV have also announced that an ‘exclusive sneak‘ at Andrés Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It will also be debuting at the show, but given the first trailer debuted just over a month ago, we doubt that this new look will be the second trailer. But, whatever trailers come out from MTV’s show, we will be sure to have them here on Monday morning.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Starring Gal Gadot as the titular Amazonian warrior, as well as Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright, Wonder Woman arrives in UK cinemas on June 1, followed by the U.S. on June 2. See the ‘Origin’ trailer from March below:

