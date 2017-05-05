News

Surrender Is Not An Option In Intense New Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’

Posted by Anton Volkov on

We shall never surrender. These words from Winston Churchill’s famous speech echo throughout this fantastic third trailer for Christopher Nolan’s WW2 IMAX epic Dunkirk – which Warner Bros. launched theatrically last night with the first screenings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in North America, followed by an online release today. Without further ado, watch the intense new look below:

“Dunkirk” opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

Starring Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Fionn Whitehead and Harry Styles, Dunkirk is released in the U.S. and UK July 21 – in IMAX film, 70mm, 35mm as well as digital formats.

