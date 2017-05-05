In The Pipeline

IN THE PIPELINE: Looks Like ‘Baywatch’ Is Finally Getting A Proper Red-Band Trailer?

Posted by Anton Volkov on

It only took two domestic and two international trailers to get there, but here we are. No doubt in time for Ridley Scott’s Alien Covenant which opens in the U.S. just a week before this does, Paramount look to be set to launch what should be the final trailer for Seth Gordon’s Baywatch – rated today by Consumer Protection BC. And unlike the previous (domestic) trailers that came before it, it appears we will finally get a proper red-band look at the film, with the trailer set to feature certainly more strong language…so expect some f-bombs on the way.

Screenshot at May 05 21-40-23.png

We will be sure to update as soon as we hear more, and when the trailer is online.

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon as he butts heads with a brash new recruit. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra, Baywatch swims into cinemas May 24 in the U.S. and May 29 in the UK. See the latest international trailer below:

One Comment Add yours

  1. ADFan says:
    May 6, 2017 at 01:37

    I think it’s getting attached to Snatched first as it opens next weekend.

    Also, Alberta Film Ratings classified a new trailer as 14A.

    http://www.albertafilmratings.ca/recentclasstrailers.aspx

