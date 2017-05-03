Witness The Prophecy In New UK ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ Trailer

So much for that ‘final trailer’ last month – on the heels of advance screenings across the globe last week, Warner Bros have revealed one more UK trailer for Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Watch it below:

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey and Eric Bana, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is released May 12 in the U.S. and a week later on May 19 in the UK.

