The Search For ‘The Dark Tower’ Begins In First Trailer

The wait for the first The Dark Tower trailer is finally over. Sony launched the first look at Nikolaj Arcel’s adaptation of/sequel to the Stephen King book series this morning though YouTube Ads – without further ado, watch it below:

The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Starring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Taylor, The Dark Tower is released in the U.S. on August 4, followed by the UK on August 18.

