IN THE PIPELINE: New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Rated – Debuts Next Monday?

It was exactly a week ago that we reported on executive producer Ridley Scott revealing that our next look at Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated Blade Runner 2049 would arrive in cinemas with Scott’s Alien: Covenant. Now, to add fuel to the fire, we can now confirm the trailer is completed and awaiting release – the UK’s BBFC have rated the new look, which runs just over two minutes, today.

It’s currently unknown if this will be the same trailer shown to CinemaCon attendees last month, but after the chilling announcement teaser last December (which you can watch again at the bottom of the post), we cannot wait for more footage from the long-awaited sequel in whatever form it comes. As for when to expect the trailer online – the rating comes on the heels of Warner Bros. and IMAX announcing a special Q&A with the film’s cast and director taking place at 9am PT/noon ET/5pm UK next Monday, May 8.

Unlock the future. #BladeRunner2049 & @IMAX invite you to a LIVE Q&A w/ Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford & Denis Villeneuve – Mon. 5/8 at 9AM PT! pic.twitter.com/VAWSlXDuL2 — #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) May 3, 2017

Will the trailer debut that day also? We currently don’t know for sure, but it is very likely – given that today’s rating does imply that the new look has been readied to screen with the UK release of Alien: Covenant from the evening of next Thursday, May 11. So if not Monday, then definitely expect it by the end of the next week.

Stay tuned to the official Blade Runner Facebook page on Monday for the Q&A – and we’ll be sure to update if any official announcement regarding the trailer comes in the days ahead.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

With a massive ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas and Jared Leto, Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas October 6, 2017. See the announcement trailer from last December below:

