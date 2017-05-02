First Trailer For Sundance Hit ‘The Big Sick’ Is Here

Amazon Studios and Lionsgate have dropped the first trailer for Sundance hit The Big Sick – based on the real-life story of Kumail Nanjiani (starring as himself) and Emily V. Gordon (played by Zoe Kazan). Watch it below:
Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, THE BIG SICK tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail, who connects with grad student Emily after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry, who he’s never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart.
Also starring Holly Hunter and Ray Romano, The Big Sick is released June 23 in the U.S. and July 28 in the UK.