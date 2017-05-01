‘It Comes At Night’ Unveils Terrifying Full Trailer

The first rave reviews for It Comes At Night dropped over the weekend – and to capitalise on the buzz, A24 have launched the terrifying full trailer for Trey Edward Shults’ film. See it below:

A man learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within. Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge. Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

Starring Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough and Carmen Ejogo, It Comes At Night is released June 9 in the U.S., with a UK release date yet to be announced.

