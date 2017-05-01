CONFIRMED: First Trailer For ‘The Big Sick’ Arrives This Week

This week might be big for blockbuster trailers – but we’ve got one incredibly exciting (and critically-acclaimed) indie dropping its first look this week. Amazon Studios and Lionsgate are set to release the first trailer for Sundance hit The Big Sick this week – with Deluxe Digital sending it out to North American cinemas today for A24’s The Lovers. Expect it to land online between now and the end of the week.

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, THE BIG SICK tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail, who connects with grad student Emily after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry, who he’s never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart.

Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano, The Big Sick is released June 23 in the U.S. and July 28 in the UK.

