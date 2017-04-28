IN THE PIPELINE: First Trailer For ‘The Dark Tower’ Rated & Arriving Soon

After a workprint trailer leak last October and a delay of the film’s release from February to July before finally settling on August, our first official look at Nikolaj Arcel’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower is finally on the way. Consumer Protection BC have rated the first trailer tonight, and based on the timing we expect it to arrive in the next week, in time for the North American release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Fans will also be happy to know that based on the runtime this appears to be a full trailer as opposed to a teaser, which would be long overdue by this point.

N.B. CPBC have also rated a ‘Trailer #3’ – but we expect these to just be 2D and 3D versions of the same trailer respectively as opposed to two different trailers with different footage.

As always, we will have the trailer here once it’s launched online, and update on any further details, such as placement confirmation for Guardians or official announcements, when available.

Jake Chambers is a young 11-year-old adventure seeker who discovers clues about another dimension called Mid-World. Upon following the mystery, he is spirited away to Mid-World where he encounters the lone frontiersman knight Roland Deschain, who is on a quest to reach the ‘Dark Tower’ that resides in End-World and reach the nexus point between time and space that he hopes will save Mid-World from extinction. But with various monsters and a vicious sorcerer named Walter Padick hot on their trail, the unlikely duo find that their quest may be difficult to complete.

Starring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Taylor, The Dark Tower is released in the U.S. on August 4, followed by the UK on August 18.

