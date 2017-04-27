IN THE PIPELINE: Brand New Full Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ Incoming

We’ve been waiting for this one – Alberta Film Ratings have classified the third trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 25 seconds, this is expected to be the full main trailer for the IMAX-filmed World War 2 thriller.

Based on the timing of the classification, it’s safe to assume that this trailer will be arriving in the next week, in time for the North American release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on May 5. As of the time of writing, the UK’s BBFC have not rated the trailer, so do not expect it with UK (and other international) screenings of James Gunn’s film this weekend. As always, we will be sure to update once the trailer’s placement with Guardians is confirmed, as well as when and if the trailer is officially announced prior to its online release.

“Dunkirk” opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

Starring Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Fionn Whitehead and Harry Styles, and filmed with a combination of 70mm and IMAX film, Dunkirk is released in IMAX film, 70mm film, 35mm film and digital formats July 21, 2017. See the second trailer from December below:

