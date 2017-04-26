Priyanka Chopra Takes Centre Stage In New ‘Baywatch’ Trailer

Paramount have dropped the fourth – and presumably final – trailer for Seth Gordon’s Baywatch last night: a new international sell focusing on Priyanka Chopra’s villain Victoria Leeds. Watch it below:

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon as he butts heads with a brash new recruit. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and , Baywatch swims into cinemas May 25 in the U.S. and May 29 in the UK.

