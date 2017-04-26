New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Set To Arrive With ‘Alien: Covenant’ According To Ridley Scott

We’ve been waiting for a good while now for a new look at Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, with footage being shown off at CinemaCon in March. But now it seems we finally know when it’s coming – executive producer Ridley Scott has revealed to the Associated Press (via The Washington Post) that the new trailer is, at the moment, set to arrive with Scott’s Alien: Covenant.

And while Scott might not consider himself nostalgic, he is at least a little excited about one crossover moment: The second “Blade Runner 2049” trailer is supposed to play in front of “Alien: Covenant” showings, which, Scott says drolly, “will be cool.”

If this holds true – expect the new trailer to arrive online before May 19, which is when Scott’s film is released in the United States. And as always, we will be sure to update as soon as as hear more information – including rating/runtime and ultimately the confirmation of the placement with Covenant as well as any official announcements.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

With a massive ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas and Jared Leto, Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas October 6, 2017. See the announcement trailer from last December below:

