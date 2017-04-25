The Kingsmen Are Back In First ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer

Start your morning off with one epic teaser. Fox have finally dropped the first trailer for Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle trailer overnight, and you can see it below in its green and red-band versions:

When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

Starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, with Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges, Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives in U.S. cinemas September 22 followed by the UK on September 29.

