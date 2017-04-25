OFFICIAL: Final ‘Baywatch’ Trailer Swims In Tomorrow

Thought Kingsman was the only R-rated trailer to land this week? In the midst of its TV campaign for Baywatch, Paramount are preparing to launch one more, presumably final, trailer – which is set to arrive on Wednesday according to an announcement posted by UIP Singapore this morning.

(h/t @chairesarmando)

Taking timezones into account (at the time of posting it’s just after 3pm in Singapore), it could actually mean that we’ll be seeing the new trailer today – in the U.S. and UK/Europe timezones. The usual 9am PT drop time for trailers is actually midnight in Singapore – in any case, prepare for a final new look at Seth Gordon’s ‘R-rated Avengers of the beach’ in the next 24 hours or so….

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon as he butts heads with a brash new recruit. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra, Baywatch swims into cinemas May 25 in the U.S. and May 29 in the UK. See the latest trailer below:

