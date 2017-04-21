IN THE PIPELINE: The ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Teaser Trailer Is Imminent

We’ve had a first look at footage from Kingsman: The Golden Circle drop earlier this week courtesy director Matthew Vaughn, but unlike most such teases, it was not immediately followed by the trailer. While speculation continues as to how long fans will have to settle for this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look, it now appears that it won’t be for long at all.

The BBFC have rated the first trailer for the anticipated sequel – clocking in at 1 minute 48 seconds, placing it firmly in teaser trailer territory. The board has rated two versions of the trailer – a 12A Trailer 1 and a 15-rated Trailer 2 – which suggests that, much like Logan, this first look will come in both green-band and red-band versions respectively. Given the timing, we very much expect the trailer to play with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is released in the UK a week from now on April 28.

Between this and the Ultimate Breakdown tease, we hope the trailer arrives online early next week. As soon as we get more info, and when the trailer does arrive online, we will be sure to update.

When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

Starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, with Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges, Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas on September 29. See the brief tease launched earlier this week below:

