News

Vengeance Is Sweet In New Trailer For Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Beguiled’

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Focus Features have dropped the brand new full trailer for one of the most anticipated debuts of next month’s Cannes Film Festival – Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled. Watch the chilling new look below:

The story unfolds in Virginia at a girls’ school during the Civil War where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world. When a wounded Union soldier is discovered and taken in, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries and an unexpected turn of events.

Starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and Angourie Rice, The Beguiled arrives in U.S. cinemas on June 23, followed by the UK on July 14.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s