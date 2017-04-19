Vengeance Is Sweet In New Trailer For Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Beguiled’

Focus Features have dropped the brand new full trailer for one of the most anticipated debuts of next month’s Cannes Film Festival – Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled. Watch the chilling new look below:

The story unfolds in Virginia at a girls’ school during the Civil War where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world. When a wounded Union soldier is discovered and taken in, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries and an unexpected turn of events.

Starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and Angourie Rice, The Beguiled arrives in U.S. cinemas on June 23, followed by the UK on July 14.

