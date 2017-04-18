IN THE PIPELINE: 5-Minute ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Preview In Cinemas With ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’

Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has already received two teasers and a full length trailer, and now Disney are preparing a final push for the late May release with some extended footage. The BBFC have rated a 5-minute “Trailer Y” for the film, which we expect to be an extended scene or a set of scenes from the upcoming film. Given the timing of the classification, we expect this preview to play in front of select (likely 3D and IMAX) shows of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in the UK, where it opens on April 28.

UPDATE: FirstShowing’s Alex Billington saw the extended look at a press screening for Guardians and had this to say:

@trailertrack It was a long escape scene (with Jack) with extra trailer footage at the end. Didn't impress me much at all. — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) April 18, 2017

It’s currently unknown whether this extended preview will play with North American screenings of Guardians but as soon as we get any more info or an official announcement, we will be sure to update. We do not expect this preview to be released online, so if you want to check out this extended peek at Jack Sparrow’s latest shenanigans, we suggest you book your Guardians 3D or IMAX tickets.

The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

Staring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is released May 26 in the U.S. and the UK (as Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge). See the most recent trailer below:

