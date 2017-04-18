First ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Trailer Teased In ‘Ultimate Breakdown’

Now that’s one way to tease a trailer. 20th Century Fox have debuted the first trailer from Matthew Vaughn’s highly-anticipated Kingsman: The Golden Circle in an unusual fashion – sped up. You really have to go through this ‘Ultimate Breakdown’ frame-by-frame, and while the tease does not provide any clues as to when the trailer will be out, we suspect it will be landing in the next 24 hours if but by the end of the week. Check it out below:

When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

Starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, with Sir Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges, Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas on September 29.

