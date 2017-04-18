Dylan O’Brien Is An ‘American Assassin’ In Tense Teaser Trailer

Lionsgate and CBS Films have released the first trailer for American Assassin, which you can check out below:

Black ops recruit Mitch Rapp is reeling from the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack when he is assigned to shadowy CIA figure Stan Hurley to receive special training in tracking terrorists. Rapp and Hurley are then dispatched to join a Turkish agent on a mission to stop a mysterious operative from unleashing chaos of international proportions.

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Taylor Kitsch, American Assassin is released in the U.S. and UK on September 15.

