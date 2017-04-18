News

Dylan O’Brien Is An ‘American Assassin’ In Tense Teaser Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Lionsgate and CBS Films have released the first trailer for American Assassin, which you can check out below:

Black ops recruit Mitch Rapp is reeling from the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack when he is assigned to shadowy CIA figure Stan Hurley to receive special training in tracking terrorists. Rapp and Hurley are then dispatched to join a Turkish agent on a mission to stop a mysterious operative from unleashing chaos of international proportions.

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Taylor Kitsch, American Assassin is released in the U.S. and UK on September 15.

