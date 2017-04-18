Cameos Abound In New Japanese Trailer For ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’

It was only earlier today that we reported on a 5-minute extended preview for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales arriving with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and now a brand new Japanese trailer for the film has arrived courtesy Disney Japan! Word of warning, the trailer may be spoilery…

The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

Staring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is released May 26 in the U.S. and the UK (as Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge).

