OFFICIAL: ‘American Assassin’ Teaser Trailer On Tuesday

Lionsgate and CBS Films have announced today that the teaser trailer for American Assassin, an adaptation of Vince Flynn’s novel of the same name, will drop on Tuesday. See the first footage in the announcement tease below:

The #AmericanAssassin teaser trailer drops in less than 24 hours. You’ve been warned. pic.twitter.com/u4dbvymiQl — American Assassin (@VinceFlynnFilm) April 17, 2017

Black ops recruit Mitch Rapp is reeling from the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack when he is assigned to shadowy CIA figure Stan Hurley to receive special training in tracking terrorists. Rapp and Hurley are then dispatched to join a Turkish agent on a mission to stop a mysterious operative from unleashing chaos of international proportions.

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton and Taylor Kitsch, American Assassin is released in the U.S. and UK on September 15.

