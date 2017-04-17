New Trailer For Long-Delayed ‘Tulip Fever’ May Be Coming This Week

The first trailer for Justin Chadwick’s Tulip Fever arrived nearly a year ago now, but since then the film has been delayed from July 2016 to February to this year, and then again to this August. Provided this release date sticks, it would make sense now for The Weinstein Company to restart the marketing machine for this long-delayed Alicia Vikander-starring period drama – with a seemingly new trailer being sent by Deluxe Digital to U.S. cinemas for this week’s releases. Due to the similarities in runtime it’s not yet clear if it’s a brand new trailer or the same piece as from last April with the August release date – if we receive further clarification we’ll be sure to update.

If the trailer is indeed brand new, we expect it online in the coming days – and we’ll have it here on the site when it lands.

Set in 17th century Amsterdam, TULIP FEVER follows a married woman who begins a passionate affair with an artist hired to paint her portrait. The lovers gamble on the booming market for tulip bulbs as a way to raise money to run away together.

Also starring Dane DeHaan, Judi Dench, Christoph Waltz and Cara Delevingne, Tulip Fever arrives in U.S. cinemas on August 25, with UK release plans to be announced. See the first trailer below:

