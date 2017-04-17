Confirmed Trailers, Weekly Trailer Updates

CONFIRMED: Full Trailer For Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Beguiled’ This Week

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Focus Features have dropped a chilling teaser trailer for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled back in February, and now the studio are planning to drop a full trailer for the chilling adaptation this week. Deluxe Digital have sent the trailer to U.S. cinemas for this week’s releases, and we expect it online in the coming days.

Screenshot at Apr 17 16-04-15.png

An extended trailer (it’s currently unknown if it’s the same one releasing this week) was previously shown off to press at CinemaCon last month – check out some reactions to the footage at IndieWire.

As always, we will be sure to have the trailer here as soon as it’s released online.

The story unfolds in Virginia at a girls’ school during the Civil War where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world. When a wounded Union soldier is discovered and taken in, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries and an unexpected turn of events.

Starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and Angourie Rice, The Beguiled debuts at the Cannes Film Festival next month. The film then arrives in U.S. cinemas on June 23, followed by the UK on July 14. See the teaser trailer below:

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s