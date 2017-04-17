CONFIRMED: Full Trailer For Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Beguiled’ This Week

Focus Features have dropped a chilling teaser trailer for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled back in February, and now the studio are planning to drop a full trailer for the chilling adaptation this week. Deluxe Digital have sent the trailer to U.S. cinemas for this week’s releases, and we expect it online in the coming days.

An extended trailer (it’s currently unknown if it’s the same one releasing this week) was previously shown off to press at CinemaCon last month – check out some reactions to the footage at IndieWire.

As always, we will be sure to have the trailer here as soon as it’s released online.

The story unfolds in Virginia at a girls’ school during the Civil War where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world. When a wounded Union soldier is discovered and taken in, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries and an unexpected turn of events.

Starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and Angourie Rice, The Beguiled debuts at the Cannes Film Festival next month. The film then arrives in U.S. cinemas on June 23, followed by the UK on July 14. See the teaser trailer below:

