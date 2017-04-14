Han Solo’s Mentor Gets ‘Lost In London’ In New Trailer

Of course this only showed up on Twitter just after that epic Star Wars trailer. If anyone needs a palate cleanser – Picturehouse have dropped the (proper) first trailer for Woody Harrelson’s hilarious directorial debut Lost in London. The film was shot in a single take on a January night and broadcast in real-time to select theatres across the U.S. and UK. Now, the film is slowly getting its theatrical release, starting with the UK this May – and you can see the first footage from the film itself below:

A comic re-staging of one crazy night in Soho in 2002, Lost In London follows Harrelson, playing himself, as he struggles to get home to his family after a scandal threatens to ruin his marriage. Run-ins with royalty, friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep him from succeeding. Funny, charming and finally quite moving, Woody’s film ultimately proves much more than a dazzling technical exercise.

Starring Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson, Willie Nelson, Peter Ferdinando and Eleanor Matsuura, Lost in London is released in its completed form on May 5 in the UK, with U.S. release plans to be announced.

