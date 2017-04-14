News

Han Solo’s Mentor Gets ‘Lost In London’ In New Trailer

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Of course this only showed up on Twitter just after that epic Star Wars trailer. If anyone needs a palate cleanser – Picturehouse have dropped the (proper) first trailer for Woody Harrelson’s hilarious directorial debut Lost in London. The film was shot in a single take on a January night and broadcast in real-time to select theatres across the U.S. and UK. Now, the film is slowly getting its theatrical release, starting with the UK this May – and you can see the first footage from the film itself below:

A comic re-staging of one crazy night in Soho in 2002, Lost In London follows Harrelson, playing himself, as he struggles to get home to his family after a scandal threatens to ruin his marriage. Run-ins with royalty, friends and the law all seem to conspire to keep him from succeeding. Funny, charming and finally quite moving, Woody’s film ultimately proves much more than a dazzling technical exercise.

Starring Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson, Willie Nelson, Peter Ferdinando and Eleanor Matsuura, Lost in London is released in its completed form on May 5 in the UK, with U.S. release plans to be announced.

