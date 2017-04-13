Final ‘The Bad Batch’ Trailer Brings On The Madness

A great addition to what is already an epic week for trailers – NEON have dropped the final theatrical trailer for Ana Lily Amirpour’s The Bad Batch, uniting an epic cast which includes Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Giovanni Ribisi. Watch it below:

THE BAD BATCH follows Arlen as she is unceremoniously dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While trying to orient her unforgiving environment, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she’ll have to fight her way through her new reality. As Arlen adjusts to life in ‘the bad batch’ she discovers that being good or bad mostly depends on who you’re standing next to.

NEON release The Bad Batch in the U.S. on June 23, with a UK release date to be announced.

