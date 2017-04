One of the most highly anticipated films of the year finally had a first look. Legendary director Kathryn Bigelow is back in the chair with Detroit, and Annapurna Pictures have released the first trailer. Watch below:

Described as “a crime drama set against the backdrop of Detroit’s 1967 riots”, Detroit stars John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter and Anthony Mackie. The film will be released by Annapurna in the U.S. on August 4, with a UK date to be announced.

