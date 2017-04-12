Forget The History You Know In New ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Trailer

Think again if you believe you know the King Arthur story – this is just one of the aspects of history that now has Transformers in them. Paramount have released the third, and presumably final, trailer for Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight – the infamous director’s last film in the franchise. The new trailer doubles down on the ‘secret history’ aspect teased in the first trailer and set aside in the recent exclusive look for Beauty and the Beast – with lots of over-the-top spectacular IMAX imagery to top it all off. Watch the new trailer below:

Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager; Bumblebee; an English Lord; and an Oxford Professor.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci and John Turturro, Transformers: The Last Knight is released June 23, 2017.

