The Heist Begins In New International ‘Baby Driver’ Trailer

Sony have launched the brand new international trailer for Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver – like a lot of this week’s releases, appropriately timed for The Fate of the Furious. Watch it below:

A talented, young getaway driver relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams, Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into

working for a crime boss, he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Starrung Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, with Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx, Baby Driver is released in the U.S. on June 28, followed by the UK on August 11.

Advertisements