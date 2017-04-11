Charlize Theron Takes On Berlin In New ‘Atomic Blonde’ Trailers

Just in time for The Fate of the Furious which also stars a badass Charlize Theron, Universal have dropped a pair of brand new trailers for David Leitch’s Atomic Blonde. Watch them below:

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Also starring James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones and Sofia Boutella, the film arrives in U.S. theatres July 28, and August 11 in the UK.

