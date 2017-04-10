OFFICIAL: New ‘Atomic Blonde’ Trailer On Tuesday

An epic week for trailers has kicked off today with the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer – with a new Transformers trailer dropping on Wednesday and a first look at the galaxy far, far away expected this Friday… Now, Universal have entered the fray with a new trailer for David Leitch’s Atomic Blonde arriving tomorrow, just in time for the release of The Fate of the Furious where Charlize Theron also stars. See the announcement clip below:

Trust no one.

Full trailer for #AtomicBlonde drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dcKaVmYeX2 — Universal PicturesUK (@universaluk) April 10, 2017

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Also starring James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones and Sofia Boutella, the film arrives in U.S. theatres July 28, and August 11 in the UK. See the debut red band trailer below:

