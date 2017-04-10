Let The Games Begin In First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer

What a wonderful Monday surprise. Marvel Studios have dropped the first trailer for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok this afternoon, giving us our first look at what may just end up being the best Thor film yet. Watch it below:

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger — the Incredible Hulk!

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Tom Hiddleston, Thor: Ragnarok is released October 27 in the UK and November 3 in the U.S.

