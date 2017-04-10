CONFIRMED: Teaser Trailer For ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ This Week

Lionsgate have premiered Patrick Hughes’ The Hitman’s Bodyguard at CinemaCon last month – and while the press in attendance are currently under embargo on talking about the film, we are about to get our first look at the Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson action comedy. Deluxe Digital have sent the first teaser trailer out to U.S. cinemas for the release of The Fate of the Furious, and we expect it online in the coming days. As soon as it’s here, we will be sure to have it on the site.

The film follows the world’s top protection agent whose new client happens to be a notorious hitman. After years of being on opposite sides of a bullet, the bodyguard and the assassin are forced to spend 24 tense hours together traveling from England to The Hague. Besides their mutual contempt for one another, the only other thing standing in their way during their trek is a murderous Eastern European dictator.

Also starring Gary Oldman, Élodie Yung and Salma Hayek, The Hitman’s Bodyguard arrives in U.S. and UK cinemas on August 18.

Advertisements