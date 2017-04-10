CONFIRMED: First Trailer For Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Detroit’ This Week

It’s time you knew. With the release of The Fate of the Furious this week, Annapurna Pictures are taking this opportunity to unleash the first look at Kathryn Bigelow’s next project Detroit this week. Deluxe Digital have sent the trailer out to U.S. cinemas for the release of F. Gary Gray’s film, and we expect it online in the coming days! As soon as it’s here, we will be sure to have it on the site.

Described as “a crime drama set against the backdrop of Detroit’s 1967 riots”, Detroit stars John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter and Anthony Mackie. The film will be released by Annapurna in the U.S. on August 4, with a UK date to be announced.

