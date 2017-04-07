OFFICIAL: New ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Next Wednesday

Paramount Pictures have announced today that the third trailer for Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight will arrive next Wednesday, April 12. See the announcement teaser below:

Prepare to rethink your history. The new #Transformers trailer debuts Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/RFtWZO8EDD — #TRANSFORMERS (@transformers) April 7, 2017

Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager; Bumblebee; an English Lord; and an Oxford Professor.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci and John Turturro, Transformers: The Last Knight is released June 23, 2017.

