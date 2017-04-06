The Mane 6 Arrive In First ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ Teaser Trailer

Just before the first shows of Smurfs: The Lost Village begin, Lionsgate have released the first look teaser for My Little Pony: The Movie. Watch it below:

A new dark force is threatening Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity – embark on a quest beyond Equestria to use the magic of friendship and save their home.

Featuring the voices of the original TV series cast including Tara Strong, as well as guest stars Emily Blunt, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Saldana and Sia, My Little Pony arrives in U.S. theatres on October 6, and in the UK on October 20.

