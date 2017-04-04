In The Pipeline

IN THE PIPELINE: What Is Disney’s ‘Dolphins’ – Teaser Trailer Rated

A brief word of warning – this may, in the end, just turn out to be some new DisneyNature film literally about dolphins, but at the moment this is how things stand: Consumer Protection BC have rated a teaser trailer for Disney’s Dolphins – a film that is currently not on the studio’s slate for this year.

What is Dolphins? We doubt that they’d cover up a trailer for a Marvel film with such a codename, but could this level of secrecy be reserved for Star Wars? Could it be the Untitled Fairy Tale currently dated for July 28? Are Disney pulling some sort of Cloverfield on us? Let speculation commence – but bear in mind once again, this could just be a movie about dolphins…and we will, as always, be sure to update once we hear more.

