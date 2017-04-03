Confirmed Trailers, Weekly Trailer Updates

CONFIRMED: First Teaser Trailer For ‘My Little Pony’ This Week

Posted by Anton Volkov on

Excited for Lionsgate’s big screen version of My Little Pony? The studio is set to debut a short teaser trailer this week with Smurfs: The Lost Village – Deluxe Digital have sent it to North American cinemas, and we expect it online in the coming days.



A new dark force is threatening Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity –  embark on a quest beyond Equestria to use the magic of friendship and save their home.

Featuring the voices of Tara Strong, Emily Blunt, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Saldana and Sia, the film arrives in U.S. theatres on October 6, and in the UK on October 20.

