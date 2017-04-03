Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen In NSFW Teaser Trailer For ‘Ingrid Goes West’

NEON have dropped the short, yet incredibly bold red-band teaser trailer for Matt Spicer’s Sundance hit Ingrid Goes West. Check it out below:

Ingrid Thorburn, a mentally disturbed young woman, becomes obsessed with Taylor Sloane, a social media star who appears to have the perfect life. But when Ingrid decides to drop everything and move west to befriend Taylor, her behavior turns unsettling and increasingly dangerous.

Starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, the film is released August 4 in the U.S., with UK release plans to be announced.

