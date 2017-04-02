‘The Mummy’ Awakens In Action-Packed New Trailer

Universal have dropped the brand new trailer for Alex Kurtzman’s The Mummy – without further ado, watch it below:

Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

Starring Sofia Boutella as the titular character, and also featuring Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Courtney B. Vance and Russell Crowe as Dr Jekyll, The Mummy arrives in US and UK theatres June 9.

